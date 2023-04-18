Cat takes nap on hind legs at a grocery store, pic goes viral

Cats are known for their ability to sleep anywhere and in any position imaginable. Whether curled up in a box, perched on a narrow ledge, or even inside a shoe or sink, these furry felines can make themselves comfortable just about anywhere. Case in point, this picture of a cat sleeping in an unusual way that most humans wouldn’t find comfortable at all. The viral picture shows a cute cat sleeping in an unusual position. (Reddit/@Fandina)

Reddit user Fandina shared an adorable picture of a black cat sleeping uncommonly with the caption, “This is how this cat loves to sleep at the grocery store near my house.” The picture shows the cat resting his front legs on the back support of a chair while taking sound sleep.

Take a look at the picture below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has accumulated over 37,100 upvotes and more than 200 comments. People couldn’t resist expressing their admiration in the comments section for the adorable cat in the picture.

Here’s how people reacted to the adorably cute picture:

“My cat has done this since he was little. I’ve never seen another cat do this. It’s good to know there are other cat oddballs out there,” commented an individual. To this, the original poster replied, “Hahaha, so cute! In the beginning, I thought the owner of the store set him up like that, but one day I actually saw him getting comfortable in this position by himself. It cracked me up!” “Another added, “This is me as a cat.” “I would go miles out of my way to shop here just for the cat,” expressed a third. A fourth wrote, “What an absolute cutie!” “I love the arms out resting too cute,” posted a fifth.

