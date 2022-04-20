Cat tries smacking dog with its paw, pooch does this to take revenge. Watch

A video of a dog taking its revenge on a cat that tried to smack the pooch with its paw has turned into a source of entertainment for many. Shared on Reddit, the video may leave you chuckling too. It is also one of those clips that you may end up watching more than once.

The video opens to show a cat and a dog sitting on a couch. The kitty is seen wagging its tail with the pooch looking at it. Then, without any provocation, the cat suddenly tries to smack the dog using its paw. The pooch, however, escapes the sudden attack and promptly takes its revenge.

We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the video. And, don’t miss the cat’s reaction at the end:

The video has been posted about two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 750 upvotes. It has also received tons of reactions from people. A few also tried imaging what the dog or a cat could be thinking.

“Hilarious! That face!” wrote a Reddit user. “A smart dog and a cat that didn't see it coming...too funny!” posted another. “That was hilarious! Also, you have a great laugh,” shared a third. “Hahaha, the death stare from the kitty, the wide eyes are especially funny. ..,” shared a fourth. “That’s so cute,” commented a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?