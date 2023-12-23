close_game
close_game
News / Trending / 'Catmissioner': Cat peacefully sleeps on Senior Inspector's chair, Mumbai Police reacts

'Catmissioner': Cat peacefully sleeps on Senior Inspector's chair, Mumbai Police reacts

ByVrinda Jain
Dec 23, 2023 02:45 PM IST

The adorable video shows the Senior Inspector asking the cat to get up. However, it continues to sleep in his chair.

The Mumbai Police shares various kinds of videos on their social media handles. From informing the public about traffic, online threats and more to sharing witty posts, they often catch the attention of many. This time, however, their latest post was a bit different from others as it featured a cat named Lola.

Cat sleeping on Senior Inspector's chair. (Instagram/@Mumbai Police)
Cat sleeping on Senior Inspector's chair. (Instagram/@Mumbai Police)

The video shows Senior Inspector Sudhir S. Kudalkar and Lola, who is comfortably resting on his chair, despite the bustling activity at the station. As the inspector goes closer to the cat and attempts to remove it, the cat bites his hand and plays with him. The video further shows the inspector asking Lola to get up from his seat as he needs to work. (Also Read: Cat plays 'hide and seek' with human. Watch how it reacts upon getting caught)

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In the caption of the video Mumbai Police wrote, "May this ‘fur-endship’ never take a back seat. #PurfectFriends"

Watch the video here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than eight lakh views. The share also has close to 63,000 likes and numerous comments. Many people thought that the post was wholesome.

Check out what people are saying about the video here:

An individual wrote, " He seems like a greater person."

A second added, "Cats rule all over the world."

A third shared, "She is from the paw-lice department."

"New Catmissioner in town," commented a third.

A fourth posted, "So sweet! Protect this man!"

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out