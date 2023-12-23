'Catmissioner': Cat peacefully sleeps on Senior Inspector's chair, Mumbai Police reacts

The Mumbai Police shares various kinds of videos on their social media handles. From informing the public about traffic, online threats and more to sharing witty posts, they often catch the attention of many. This time, however, their latest post was a bit different from others as it featured a cat named Lola. Cat sleeping on Senior Inspector's chair. (Instagram/@Mumbai Police)

The video shows Senior Inspector Sudhir S. Kudalkar and Lola, who is comfortably resting on his chair, despite the bustling activity at the station. As the inspector goes closer to the cat and attempts to remove it, the cat bites his hand and plays with him. The video further shows the inspector asking Lola to get up from his seat as he needs to work. (Also Read: Cat plays 'hide and seek' with human. Watch how it reacts upon getting caught)

In the caption of the video Mumbai Police wrote, "May this ‘fur-endship’ never take a back seat. #PurfectFriends"

Watch the video here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than eight lakh views. The share also has close to 63,000 likes and numerous comments. Many people thought that the post was wholesome.

Check out what people are saying about the video here:

An individual wrote, " He seems like a greater person."

A second added, "Cats rule all over the world."

A third shared, "She is from the paw-lice department."

"New Catmissioner in town," commented a third.

A fourth posted, "So sweet! Protect this man!"