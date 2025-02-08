Caught on camera: Skydiver suffers seizure mid-air, rescued by fellow jumper during free fall

A terrifying video has surfaced on the microblogging platform, showing a skydiver suffering a seizure mid-air and losing consciousness during free fall. The dramatic footage captures the moment the man jumps from an aeroplane before suddenly experiencing a seizure, causing him to turn upside down and shiver uncontrollably. A fellow diver came to the rescue. (X/@Crazyclips)

As he remains unresponsive, a fellow skydiver swiftly intervenes, grabbing hold of him and stabilising his descent. The quick-thinking rescuer then deploys the man’s parachute.

The exact location of the incident has not been verified. However, the video has sparked discussions online, with many praising the rescuer’s heroic actions.

A user took to the comments section and wrote, "Real superman in action"

Another added, “Oh man that sport is crazy”

One user wrote, “-Huge respect to the fellow skydiver for saving a life mid-air.”

Another added, “Not all heros wear capes.”

Take a look at the video:

In another incident earlier this year, a 19-year-old tourist tragically lost her life in a paragliding accident at the Indrunag paragliding site near Dharamshala. The victim, identified as Bhavsar Khushi from Gujarat, was on a tandem flight when she fell during takeoff along with the pilot, who also suffered injuries. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. while Khushi was on a family trip to Dharamshala.

Police officials stated that Bhavsar Khushi passed away while being transported to the zonal hospital in Dharamshala. Her body was handed over to the family following a post-mortem examination.

This followed another tragic incident on Friday in Kullu, where a tourist from Tamil Nadu lost his life and a pilot sustained severe injuries after their paraglider collided with another. Earlier, on January 9, a tourist from Andhra Pradesh died in a paragliding crash at Raison in Manali.

Kangra ASP Bir Bahadur said, “The incident happened under Dharamshala police station at the Indrunag paragliding site. The tourist fell during the paragliding and was taken to hospital but she died on her way. Police have initiated an investigation, and statements will be recorded of all those who were present at the spot.”