CBSE breaks silence on QR code row: Internet asks was it a ‘prank or mistake’

“Important Update: Press Release issued by CBSE,” CBSE tweeted. The PR dated March 10 addresses claims about the QR codes on Mathematics question papers from March 9. The education board emphasises that the papers are authentic.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a clarification following the QR row, assuring students and parents that the question papers “remain uncompromised”. Social media videos and pictures showed a QR code printed on the CBSE Class 12 Maths question paper allegedly redirecting users to a YouTube video of the song ' Never Can Say Goodbye' by singer Rick Astley. The educational institute said that “necessary steps are being taken” regarding the matter.

How did social media react? An individual joked, “The QR code became more viral than the exam itself.” Another X user added, “‘Necessary steps’ like what, if QR code is a security feature, and if a security feature is compromised, why should we trust CBSE with other security features?”

Also Read: Chef of 3-Michelin-star restaurant responds to allegations of kicking, punching employees

A third posted, "It's absolutely essential that the board put tamperproof and robust security in place to assure the students do not get into ambiguous situations like this incident. Remember, you are in a position to define the students' careers!” A fourth wrote, “Was it a prank or mistake by CBSE?”

Read CBSE’s full press release here: “Many security features are provided on the Question Papers. These include QR codes to verify the genuineness of the question paper in case of suspected security breach.

On 09.03.2026, examination of Mathematics was conducted for class 12. In a few question paper sets, it appears that when one of the given QR codes is scanned, it links to a YouTube video.

It appears that this has raised concerns about the veracity of the question. papers amongst concerned students and their parents.

It is hereby confirmed by the Board that the question papers are genuine. The security of the question papers remains uncompromised.

While the concern about the veracity of the question papers is put to rest, the matter has been viewed seriously and necessary steps are being taken by the Board to ensure that such issues are not repeated in future.”