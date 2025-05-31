CEO fires director despite meeting goals, begs for help 11 months later: ‘New number, who dis’

Nearly a year after being laid off, a former director was surprised to receive an email from their ex-company’s CEO asking for help. This sudden communication has stirred old frustrations in the employee, and a post about it has raised eyebrows online. An employee post about a CEO asking for help after firing them is going viral on Reddit (representative image). (Unsplash/nullplus)

“The company that laid me off last summer reached out,” the employee wrote, adding, “I was a director at a smaller company. We were acquired and then as part of the restructure I had a new CEO, who laid me off after a year despite hitting my goals. It’s been about 11 months since the layoff and I just received an email from the CEO to help them with something. Apparently the two factor verification for some of the important emails was tied to my phone number.”

The worker then asked, “I’m still a bit bitter, how should I proceed?” while giving more background information about his previous job.

Take a look at the entire post:

How did social media react?

An individual suggested, “‘I’m doing consulting work on my own at the moment. So I’ll have to bill you for any work done. My hourly rate is $$$, but since I know how that all works, I can give you a rate of $$$. Let me know if you’d like to schedule a call to discuss. Thank you!’ That’s how I would approach it.”

Another remarked, “Their IT department could sort this out for them in seconds - he's probably embarrassed that it's taken them this long to notice.” A third posted, “Ignore them. You are under no obligation to reply. I wouldn’t get involved. Mark email as SPAM or whatever and forget about it. Live your life. It’s not your responsibility or problem.” A fourth joked, “New number, who dis.”

A fifth wrote, “Not my circus. My boss was a nasty old man and laid me off in February. Within a few weeks, he texted me the password for my computer there. I didn't respond. All that info was left with him and his son. As he used to tell me when I'd ask for his help, ‘FIGURE IT OUT FOR YOURSELF!’”