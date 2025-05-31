‘Hardly any savings left’: Indian IT professional torn between US stability and job offer in India

The H-1B visa programme, long regarded as a pathway for skilled professionals to establish careers in the United States, is facing increasing scrutiny, with Indian nationals—who constitute over 70% of recipients—being the most affected. A Reddit post by an Indian engineer highlights emotional and practical struggles. (Pexel)

Also read: Amazon hire unable to start job due to this H-1B visa hurdle, Reddit weighs in

Recent developments, including a controversial executive order by US President Donald Trump, have intensified concerns. The order revokes birthright citizenship for children born in the US to parents on temporary visas like the H-1B—“unless at least one parent is a US citizen or holds a green card.” This major policy change has left many immigrant families uneasy about their future, already strained by employment uncertainty, challenges in renewing visas, and long green card backlogs.

Amid this atmosphere of insecurity, a Reddit post by an Indian engineer has shed light on the emotional and practical struggles shared by many. The anonymous user revealed that after spending most of his professional life in the US, he was recently offered a job in India with decent pay and the added comfort of being based in his home state. He currently resides in the US with his wife and two young children, “one of whom is in kindergarten.” Although his current salary just meets household expenses, he values the work-life balance and family time that living in the US affords.

However, the idea of moving back to India brings its own concerns. “I like the family time and weekend joys with my family,” he wrote. “I may not get that in India where the work demands more additional work time.”

Take a look at the post:

The post sparked a wide range of reactions. One user commented, “It’s a hard choice, and honestly, no one can really help you decide. You just have to commit to one option, not look back, and accept that you can’t have the best of both worlds.”

Others raised concerns about children’s future adjustments. “Move back before the kids grow up. Getting adjusted will be difficult as they get older,” one person advised.

Also read: Indian-American Megha Vemuri faces vicious trolling after pro-Palestine MIT speech, deactivates LinkedIn profile

Some viewed it from a financial standpoint, stating, “If you can’t increase your salary in the U.S. and can live comfortably in India with additional savings, then it makes sense to move back,” adding, “Your expenses will only rise once both kids start school.”

Several voices in the thread spoke of the emotional and cultural benefits of returning home. “India is the happening place. I’d want to connect with my dear ones and let my kids enjoy family affection. I would think long term and switch back,” one comment read.