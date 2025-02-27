CEO scolds candidate for wasting his time with job application in 'nasty' rejection email

Rejection emails can be disappointing and heartbreaking but most job seekers are accostumed to the usual generic template of such emails. However, one job applicant was shocked when a company CEO chose a blunt manner to frame a rejection email to him. A CEO's blunt rejection email to a job applicant has raised eyebrows on social media.(Representational)

Taking to Reddit, the applicant said that he had applied for a consultant position trhough an email to the CEO, like the job posting had asked. After sending his application, he quickly received a reply and it was not courteous at all.

"The fact that you haven't bothered to do a minimum of research, and decided to waste my time with an irrelevant application strikes me as a clear sign that you are not a very good fit for any role," the reply said.

What went wrong?

The applicant said the CEO had asked him if he was pursuing a Masters degree but a full-time occupancy or the need for an MSc degree was not mentioned in the job description. "The two positions are full-time and specifically require completed education at master's level (Associate) and experience (Consultant). On our site which is where I would assume you found two positions - there is an open Business Analyst position which is part-time and for candidates still doing their master's," the CEO wrote in his email.

The applicant said the company did not have an HR department and the whole communication between him and the CEO happened within 12 hours. "I don’t care about the rejection at all since job seeking comes with that, but God…this is a major red flag," he said.

Social media reacts

The email shocked many on social media who slammed the CEO for acting unprofessionally. "As a recruiter this is disgusting. The best part of my job is human interaction I would never send this kind of response. Please don’t think we are all like this," said one of them

"Reply back that a company that has a CEO taking time out of their “busy” day to write nasty rejections emails isn’t a company worth working for," suggested another user.

