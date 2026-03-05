CEO shows off ₹2.7 lakh chair while employee with back pain is told 'no budget'

A social media post highlighting a workplace disparity has sparked discussion online after an employee claimed that their company refused to provide ergonomic support while the CEO spent thousands on a luxury office chair. The post, titled “CEO flexes $3K ( ₹2.7 lakh) luxury throne at all-hands while HR literally tells me my destroyed spine ‘isn’t in the budget’,” was shared on Reddit and quickly drew attention from users discussing workplace health and corporate priorities. The employee said that they have been working at the company since 2019. (Unsplash/Representational image)

In the post, the employee said that they have been working at the company since 2019, spending most of their time doing desk work for 8-10 hours a day. He said that recently their lower back pain had worsened, prompting them to ask the company’s HR department for ergonomic upgrades. However, the response they received left them frustrated.

“My lower back has started totally protesting lately and HR told me ergonomic upgrades are ‘not in the budget’. I just sat there like… seriously?” the employee wrote.

CEO spent ₹ 2.7 lakh on luxury chair The user said that around the same time, the company’s founder showcased a new high-end chair during an all-hands meeting. While the employee said they did not object to the CEO spending money on personal items, they questioned why the company could not provide basic ergonomic support to employees.

“I'm not saying he can't buy nice stuff. It's his money. but how is their cash for that and somehow absolutely no money for a basic lumbar cushion or a decent chair for the rest of us?” the post read.

The employee also claimed that when they asked about reimbursement policies for ergonomic equipment, HR provided a vague answer. The company said it would “depend” and that requests might be considered only with a doctor’s note, he wrote.

Frustrated, the user said that they began looking for an alternative chair themselves. They noted that even a mid-range chair they tried at a friend’s house felt more comfortable than the office chairs provided at work. “Why am I subsidizing my own workspace for a company that definitely doesn’t care if my back gives out?” they wrote.

The employee also said they offered to buy a chair themselves and leave it at the office if they ever left the company, effectively replacing the existing office chair at their own expense. However, HR still rejected the request.