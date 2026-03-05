CEO shows off ₹2.7 lakh chair while employee with back pain is told 'no budget'
The employee said they did not object to the CEO spending money on personal items, but questioned why the firm could not provide ergonomic support to employees.
A social media post highlighting a workplace disparity has sparked discussion online after an employee claimed that their company refused to provide ergonomic support while the CEO spent thousands on a luxury office chair. The post, titled “CEO flexes $3K ( ₹2.7 lakh) luxury throne at all-hands while HR literally tells me my destroyed spine ‘isn’t in the budget’,” was shared on Reddit and quickly drew attention from users discussing workplace health and corporate priorities.
In the post, the employee said that they have been working at the company since 2019, spending most of their time doing desk work for 8-10 hours a day. He said that recently their lower back pain had worsened, prompting them to ask the company’s HR department for ergonomic upgrades. However, the response they received left them frustrated.
“My lower back has started totally protesting lately and HR told me ergonomic upgrades are ‘not in the budget’. I just sat there like… seriously?” the employee wrote.
CEO spent ₹2.7 lakh on luxury chair
The user said that around the same time, the company’s founder showcased a new high-end chair during an all-hands meeting. While the employee said they did not object to the CEO spending money on personal items, they questioned why the company could not provide basic ergonomic support to employees.
“I'm not saying he can't buy nice stuff. It's his money. but how is their cash for that and somehow absolutely no money for a basic lumbar cushion or a decent chair for the rest of us?” the post read.
The employee also claimed that when they asked about reimbursement policies for ergonomic equipment, HR provided a vague answer. The company said it would “depend” and that requests might be considered only with a doctor’s note, he wrote.
Frustrated, the user said that they began looking for an alternative chair themselves. They noted that even a mid-range chair they tried at a friend’s house felt more comfortable than the office chairs provided at work. “Why am I subsidizing my own workspace for a company that definitely doesn’t care if my back gives out?” they wrote.
The employee also said they offered to buy a chair themselves and leave it at the office if they ever left the company, effectively replacing the existing office chair at their own expense. However, HR still rejected the request.
(Also Read: Pregnant public sector banker alleges toxic workplace harassment by manager: ‘First trimester was tough’)
Social media reactions
The post triggered strong reactions from Reddit users, many of whom urged the employee to prioritise their health.
“The absolute dumbest thing you can do is trade your health for a company's bottom line. Your boss isn't going to pay for your physical therapy in 10 years. Do yourself a favor and invest in a real chair, bro. you worth it,” one user wrote.
“Mark the chair as yours. Big label. AirTag. Keep the receipt. Loudly tell everyone how you bought the chair as the company was too cheap,” suggested another.
“Get a doctor’s note, and they should be covering the whole cost of a proper chair. Talk to a lawyer if they want you to pay for it,” wrote a third user.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More