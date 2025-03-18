Chai Sutta Bar co-founder reveals how UPSC failures led to his success: 'I was afraid...'

Chai Sutta Bar co-founder Anubhav Dubey recently shared how his repeated failures in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams ultimately led him to a path of success. In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), Dubey opened up about his struggles with self-doubt and how an unexpected business decision changed his life. Chai Sutta Bar co-founder Anubhav Dubey opened up about his UPSC failures, self-doubt, and how taking a chance on a new path changed his life.(X/@tbhAnubhav)

Addressing those who have never received recognition, he wrote, "This is for those who haven’t received any award or recognition in their life. Till the age of 25, I hadn’t received a single award. I was a backbencher. Awards and certificates never meant anything to me."

Turning failure into opportunity

Dubey revealed that as his confidence in clearing the UPSC exams dwindled, he turned to his friend Anand Nayak to discuss a business idea. Despite his fears of failure, he decided to take a leap of faith.

"Being an average student and not excelling at anything, I was afraid before starting Chai Sutta Bar. The thought of ‘What if I fail at this too?’ kept haunting me. But this time, I had a different mindset. I was more serious, and I was ready to put all my time, effort, and energy into it. And it paid off," he shared.

His perseverance and dedication transformed Chai Sutta Bar into a beloved tea chain. Today, the brand has received love and recognition, with Dubey proudly stating that their office is now filled with awards.

A lesson in persistence

Dubey concluded his post with an inspiring message for those struggling to find success. “The moral of the story is: Just because you haven’t received recognition or awards doesn’t mean you are not capable. Maybe you will get it from a different place. The only condition is that you don’t stop trying.”

Check out the post here:

Founded in 2016 by Anubhav Dubey and Anand Nayak, later joined by Rahul Patidar, Chai Sutta Bar started as a small venture in Madhya Pradesh. Today, it has grown into a renowned tea brand.