Chandigarh dhaba under fire after video of 'diesel' paratha goes viral, people call for food regulatory authority

Prathas are a staple in Indian cooking. People like to have this delicacy in breakfast, lunch and sometimes even dinner. Moreover, it is easy to make and absolutely delicious to have. While people generally use ghee or butter to cook parathas, an individual in a Chandigarh dhaba was seen cooking parathas in “diesel”. Yes, you read that right. Snapshot of the man cooking food in "diesel".

A video shared by X user @nebula_world shows how this paratha is made. A man in the video asks the cook named Bablu about what he is making, to which he replies by saying “diesel” paratha. Bablu firsts roll out the dough and stuffs it with potato mix. He then bakes it in a pan. After that, he pours outrageous amounts of oil on the paratha, saying that it is “diesel”. (Also Read: Viral video of octopus crawling across a food table sends social media into a frenzy. Watch)

Watch the video of this paratha here:

This post was shared on May 12. Since being posted, it has gained more than four lakh likes, and the numbers are only increasing. The share also has over 1,100 likes and numerous comments.

Here’s how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, “He will be buying ferrari soon & his customer will be selling their house & cars soon to fund the treatment of cancer.”

A second said, “Aren’t there any kind of Food Safety Regulations for street foods in India?”

A third added, “I don't think it's diesel or petrol, but whatever it is, it's definitely not fit for human consumption.”

“People may not be aware, but some companies collect the oil spent from restaurants to repurpose it as lubes and fuel. Higher the tan, the higher the carbon content,” commented a fourth.

"Stop eating outside. If you can’t resist, then only go to some good quality restaurants," shared a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this "diesel" paratha? Would you ever have something like this?"