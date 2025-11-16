‘Charge additional 5,000’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on viral video alleging misuse of wheelchair assistance at airport

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has sparked a discussion online after reacting to a widely shared video that claims Indian passengers are misusing wheelchair assistance at airports to access priority services. The video shows a long line of passengers seated in wheelchairs as airport staff assist them.(File; X/@zmx8067)

The video, originally posted by a Chinese X user, shows a long line of passengers seated in wheelchairs as airport staff assist them. The original poster alleged that many of those using the service were Indian flyers seeking priority boarding and end-to-end support, suggesting that the system is being exploited. “The departure lounge for US-India routes is filled with Indians in wheelchairs. Because disabled passengers enjoy priority boarding and full-service transportation, the proportion of disabled passengers on some routes is as high as 80%,” the user wrote in Chinese.

The clip later gained traction in India after another X user shared the clip on the microblogging platform, saying that nearly 30% of passengers on India-US flights request wheelchair assistance. “Most are able-bodied travellers scamming the priority boarding system. Real disabled passengers get left short,” the user wrote.

How did Biocon founder react?

The video then caught the attention of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who reacted sharply to the clip. Resharing the video on her X handle, she wrote, “They should charge an additional ₹5000 per airport n then they will see how many genuine passengers there are!”

Social media divided over Shaw’s comments

Shaw’s response prompted mixed reactions online. Several users agreed that a nominal fee could discourage misuse, while others warned that such a move could place an unfair burden on people with disabilities.

“I agree…even when I had taken a Singapore flight…many wheel chair passengers would line up and the same people were enjoying the Universal studio enjoying rides,” one user wrote.

“Thanks for saying what most won’t. Airports are transport hubs not picnic spots, not selfie zones, not farewell event venues. A ₹5,000 entry fee isn’t harsh. It’s a filter for basic sanity,” commented another.

However, some users questioned why a genuine person should suffer because of others.

“Why should the genuine suffer because of them.... attitude of 'if it's free then why not' needs to change.But otherway round they should have more buggies as terminals are far and walking may not be that easy for the 30%,” one user suggested.

“This will eventually hurt the passengers who genuinely need it. Instead of moving towards extra fees, we should educate people through government initiatives so they do not opt for these services when they are not truly required. The focus should be on civic awareness,” commented another.

Genuine need or misuse?

According to a report by CNBC-TV18 published in March, the surge in wheelchair requests at India’s major airports has become a pressing concern for airlines, especially Air India, which handles an overwhelming number of bookings every month. While many passengers genuinely need assistance due to age or medical conditions, a significant number are reportedly using the service to skip queues and avoid long walks.

A source told the outlet that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is reviewing the growing demand and may soon issue guidelines amid safety concerns.