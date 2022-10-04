Home / Trending / Charlie Puth's excitement to take a selfie with this dog is too adorable to miss

Charlie Puth's excitement to take a selfie with this dog is too adorable to miss

trending
Updated on Oct 04, 2022 04:19 PM IST

In an adorable Instagram video, Charlie Puth was seen taking a selfie with a dog.

Charlie Puth was seen taking a selfie with the dog.(Instagram/@madmax_fluffyroad)
Charlie Puth was seen taking a selfie with the dog.(Instagram/@madmax_fluffyroad)
ByVrinda Jain

Celebrities love their pets just as the rest of us do. They frequently use social media to record special moments with their pets, whether documenting their puppy's birthday party or taking a picture of their cat doing various tricks. Even their fans and followers often love these videos and images, and it tugs at their heartstrings. But, this is not only it; many celebrities are even spotted outside playing with other animals and pets. Recently, singer Charlie Puth was also seen having an adorable moment with a dog!

In a video posted by the Instagram page, Maxine the fluffy Corgi (@madmax_fluffyroad,) you can see how happy and excited Charlie Puth gets to see the dog. In the video, the dog can be seen smelling the singer. Then, Charlie Puth sweetly says 'Hi' to the dog. He also says, "This is my favourite selfie ever. Can I take a picture with your dog?"

Take a look at the full video of Charlie Puth and the dog here:

Isn't this adorable? Since this video was shared on Instagram, it has been viewed 1.1 million times. The video also has 1.36K likes and several comments. A person in the Instagram comment section wrote, "After watching this video, I realized I'm more jealous of Charlie Puth getting to meet Maxine than I am of Maxine getting to meet Charlie Puth. Sorry Charlie, but Maxine is the star here!" Another person worte, "How sweet is this!! Charlie and Max, a love we all need." Someone even added, "I love that whenever a dog is around, a person's voice gets higher." A fourth person wrote, "Did he also ask for Max's pawtograph? Just dog celeb things."

