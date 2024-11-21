Cheating husband sues wife for house after mother-in-law died watching them fight

In a bizarre divorce case, a man in China has sued his wife for her mother's home after the old woman died watching them fight when he was caught cheating. The man has managed to claim half of his late mother-in-law’s estate after she suffered a heart attack earlier this year. When the mother-in-law attempted to mediate their fight, she suffered a heart attack and died immediately at the scene.(Representational)

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, She died from the stroke while trying to stop the couple's argument on a street after he was seen walking hand in hand with another woman. The couple had been married for 20 years and the woman mother was sick after her father passed away a few years ago.

Husband was caught cheating

To lift her spirits, the daughter took her for a walk where she unexpectedly encountered her husband, who was shopping with another woman. Furious at him, she confronted her husband on the street and an argument ensued.

When the mother-in-law attempted to mediate, she suffered a heart attack and died immediately at the scene.

After her mother’s funeral was over, the daughter sough to divorce her husband but was in for another shock.

Man asked for house in divorce

While he agreed to divorcing her, he asked her to divide the two houses she inherited from her mother. She refused his demand, prompting both to take the matter to the court.

Unfortunately for her, she lost the case as the Chinese Civil Code states that assets inherited by a spouse during the marriage are considered joint property. Court ruled that the man had equal rights over the houses inherited by his wife from her parents.

Since the mother-in-law did not clarify that the property was only to be inherited by her daughter, it's now to be shared equally.

The story has shocked users on the internet with many of them outraged over the turn of events. "I am appalled and speechless! The mother died because of him, yet he still shares her property," wrote one of them.

Another commented: “This case is likely to further decline marriage rates, although the verdict itself poses no fault.”