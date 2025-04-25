Chef Vikas Khanna reveals battle with clubfoot, pens tribute to mother: ‘Lifted me when I was broken’

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna has opened up about his childhood struggles and shared throwback pictures with his mother thanking her for supporting him throughout his life and career. He shared nostalgic childhood photos and spoke of his mother's role in his restaurant's success,(Instagram/vikaskhannagroup)

Khanna revealed that as a child he battled clubfoot yet his mother never stopped believing in his potential to succeed. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a rare childhood photograph of himself, just a few weeks old, sitting on his mother’s lap with his feet bandaged after undergoing surgery.

"Back then, when people used to ask my Maa about my clumsy feet… about how I struggled to run. She’d smile and say, “He’ll fly one day.” Maybe that’s what did the magic. Her faith. Her quiet strength. Her energy that never once wavered," he wrote.

Take a look at the post here:

Vikas Khanna frequently shares heartfelt photos of his mother on social media, often crediting her support for his success, especially for his New York restaurant Bungalow.

In another such post, Khanna shared a picture of him dancing with his mother during a family event and remembered his late sister's vision for his restaurant.

"Thank you Maa for being the magic behind Bungalow. Who knew that an Indian Restaurant would be one of the highest booked restaurants in North America. Never thought that would happen in our lifetimes. It happened because of you Maa. You lifted me when I was totally crumbled and broken. You said that I have to do this one time for Radha’s dream to create “The Greatest Indian Restaurant in the World”. A restaurant that some would call a home," he wrote in the caption.

Vikas' restaurant Bungalow, which was envisioned by his late sister Radhika Khanna, won the Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award. A fashion designer, author, and entrepreneur, Radhika passed away in 2022 after battling lupus for many years.