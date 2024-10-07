Chennai Air Show: ‘Crazy’ videos show overcrowded stations, people hanging from train doors

Thousands turned up to witness the spectacular air show by the Indian Air Force at Chenna's Marina Beach but the event soon turned into a tragedy when at least five people died and 50 others were hospitalised due to dehydration. In a series of videos recorded at train stations, a massive crowd of commuters can be waiting for a train.(X/@rose_k01)

The Tamil Nadu government has been criticised for the lack of crowd management at the event which led to a sea of people gathering at the beach without proper drinking water or toilet facilities.

The authorities' lack of traffic planning and inadequate public transport arrangement was on display after several videos showing hundreds of residents covering every inch of a Chennai train station went viral. (Also read: Poor planning, exhaustion: What led to 5 deaths at Chennai air show)

In a series of videos recorded at train stations, a massive crowd of commuters can be waiting for a train while some of them even sat down at the edge of the platform, dangling their legs over the tracks.

One clip showed a train leaving a station with passengers hanging from the doors and windows. Some of them even try to climb up to the top of the train. "Crazy!! This is how people travelled on train for Chennai Air Show," the caption read.

Reports suggest that the thousands who turned up to witness the air show had to stand in the blazing sun for two to three hours. When the show ended the sea of people rushed to nearby train stations and roads to get back home.

'Worst crowd management'

The videos have enraged social media users and Chennai residents who raised concern over the government's improper crowd management.

"Worst crowd management by Tamilnadu government. 15 lakhs of people attended Air show event at Marina beach. Due to poor management, at least four people died and over 200 were hospitalised," wrote one user while sharing videos of an overcrowded train station.

Another user who attended the air show shared his experience. "From today's experience at Marina Beach. Poor planning of traffic routes. Public transport, local trains not increased, 1 train in 30 min. No water provided for public even the usual vendors were removed, I personally got water from local household," he said. (Also read: On Chennai air show deaths, MK Stalin rejects Opposition's 'poor management' charge)