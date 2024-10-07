On Chennai air show deaths, MK Stalin rejects Opposition's 'poor management' charge

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Monday said that the state government made arrangements to conduct the Indian Air Force Air Show in Chennai's Marina Beach on Sunday.



In a statement, the CM said,"Arrangements were made to conduct IAF Air Show in Chennai Marina. Facilities and administration assistance was provided as per IAF requirement and demand."



Stalin's remarks come in response to the opposition attacks after five people died due to causes that included extreme exhaustion at the air show marking the 92nd IAF Day celebration on the Marina Beach.



A senior Chennai Police official told PTI said that one person died on the beachfront and four others in the vicinity and all the five were among the thousands who had gathered along the several kilometer long shoreline to witness the air show.



“Arrangements were made to provide one great event to people of Chennai with the coordination of Fire and Rescue Department, Police Department, Chennai Corporation and Health Department. Because of this stampede was averted,” Stalin added.



"Due to unexpected overcrowding, public suffered after the event in reaching their vehicles and accessing public transport. Next time, we would focus more and arrangements would be done when similar big events are planned, the Tamil Nadu chief minister added.



“I was in pain and grief knowing that 5 deaths occurred due to excess heat and other medical reasons. Condolences to the victims' families and relatives. An ex gratia of ₹5 lakhs each would be given from Chief Minister's Relief Fund,” the chief minister added.

Opposition alleges ‘complete mismanagement'

The opposition parties including Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) have alleged ‘mismanagement' as the reason behind the deaths at the air show.



“When you have an incompetent person as your chief minister, his counsel of ministers will also be incompetent. You cannot accept a better result than this. While MK Stalin and his family happily watched the show in the air-conditioned makeshift, the people had to walk for 5-10kms to watch this air show...There was no public address system that could guide the people,” AIADMK leader Kovai Sathyan told ANI.





Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai posted on X,"I was shocked to hear that 5 people died due to crowding and more than 200 people were injured and admitted to the hospital for treatment during the IAF 'AIR Show' programme held at Chennai Marina Beach."



“The only reason for this is that the DMK government has not taken care of the safety of the public without providing basic facilities and adequate transport arrangements for the public who came to witness the IAF Air Show,” Annamalai added.



