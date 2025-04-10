Menu Explore
Chennai man chokes to death after fish he caught swims into his throat in bizarre accident

ByMuskaan Sharma
Apr 10, 2025 07:42 PM IST

In a bizarre incident in Chennai, 29-year-old Manikandan died after a fish he caught choked him.

In a freak accident in Chennai, a man fishing in a lake died not by drowning but after a fish he caught decided to swim into his throat, choking him to death, the Times of India reported.

Alone and unable to breathe, he collapsed before reaching help, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.(Representational)
Alone and unable to breathe, he collapsed before reaching help, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.(Representational)

The man was fishing in a lake in Madurantakam but ended up being killed by a fish he caught on Tuesday. Police said 29-year-old Manikandan decided to venture into the shallow waters of Keelavalam lake and as usual decided to catch a few fish with his hands.

The 29-year-old usually went to the lake to fish with friends who helped him carry the catch back to the shore. With no one to help him, Manikandan decided to hold one fish with his hand and stuffed the other in his mouth.

Locals tried to help

As he tried to swim out, the fish decided to fight back. Unfortunately, Manikandan decided to stick the fish's head into his mouth while swimming back. The fish started wriggling in his mouth and got lodged in his airway. Struggling to breathe, he rushed out of the water trying to pull the fish out.

With nobody around, panicked Manikandan ran to a nearby village of Araiyappakkam but before he could get help he collapsed on the way, police said.

After locals gathered, they tried to remove the fish from his throat but they were unable to do as its thorny back protrusions got stuck in the airway. They rushed Manikandan to Chengalpet Government Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him "brought dead."

According to locals, Manikandan, a daily wage worker, often fished in the lake and was known for his skill in catching fish with his bare hands. He usually had friends accompanying him, but on Tuesday, he went alone — leaving no one nearby to assist or take the fish from him.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
