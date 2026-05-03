Chennai security guard shares 5-year salary journey, internet says ‘better than corporate jobs’

A Chennai-based security guard has won hearts online after sharing how his salary steadily increased over the last five years. The man, identified as Biki Nandi, posted an Instagram Reel documenting his salary progression from 2021 to 2026, and the clip has now gone viral for all the right reasons. An Instagram user has shared how his salary grew over five years (Instagram/@biki_nandi_)

What made the video stand out for many social media users was its honesty and simplicity. Nandi did not boast of luxury purchases or deliver motivational speeches. Instead, he provided a straightforward timeline of salary increments earned through years of work.

The video, which has clocked over 3 million views in just two days, struck a chord with social media users, many of whom praised Nandi’s perseverance and celebrated his growth.

From ₹ 13,000 to ₹ 32,000 Nandi began his journey as a security guard in 2021 with a monthly salary of ₹13,000. The following year, his salary rose to ₹15,000.

By 2023, he was earning ₹18,000 per month. Throughout the video, Nandi appears in his security guard uniform at different workplaces and stages of his life, visually capturing his journey over the years.

A bigger jump came in 2024, when his salary increased to ₹24,000 a month. In 2025, he revealed he was earning ₹26,000, with the on-screen text reading: “Chennai 2025, 26k salary.”

The Reel concluded with his current salary in 2026 — ₹32,000 per month.