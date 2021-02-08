Children trained in judo by ITBP win 112 medals in various tournaments

The children trained by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) from Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon in Judo have received 112 medals in various national-level tournaments.

According to a release by ITBP, it has trained 500 schoolchildren of Naxal-affected Kondagaon district in various sports including Hockey, Judo, and Archery since 2016.

"Two jawans of the Battalion have been training some 200 local boys and girls in Judo in 4 batches daily for about 5 hours. The groups include the children & youth from 5 years and 21 years of age," it said.

"The groups include children and youth from 5 years and 21 years of age. Due to the hard work and guidance of the ITBP coaches, these schoolchildren have won 112 medals in various national level tournaments and competitions," ITBP said.

ITBP also took to Twitter to share a video showcasing the journey of the kids. "Another initiative by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Kondagaon in Chhattisgarh. ITBP jawans training local schoolchildren in Judo; these children have won 112 medals so far... a short film," they tweeted while sharing the video.

Jayprakash, an ITBP Head Constable said that the Judo training has boosted the confidence of children undergoing the self-defense training.

161 schoolchildren trained by ITBP have participated in various national level competitions till now.

Shivani had won Gold in the under 14 category in 2019 in a national level Judo competition, Yogesh Sori bagged a Bronze medal in the 35 kg category at the 2018 under-14 national Judo championship and Anil Kumar won a Bronze medal in the 40 kg category in the 2019 Judo national competition in Imphal.