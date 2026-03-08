‘China made me realise India is expensive,’ says tourist after ₹600 BMW ride

A travel blogging-couple has compared India and China in terms of affordability, sparking a heated discussion in the process. Swati and Prateek quit their jobs last year to travel the world. After exploring India in 2025, the couple is now spending their savings on international travel in 2026, with China being their starting point. Swati and Prateek, a travel vlogging couple, compare prices in India with China. (Instagram/@swatiandprateek)

In their latest Instagram post, Swati compared prices in China and India. She said that while China is generally considered to be an expensive country, that is not what she experienced.

“Every myth broke” In her clip, the Indian travel vlogger listed three ways that “China made her realise India is expensive”.

The first was the cost of hotels. According to Swati, she and Prateek paid just ₹1,800 for a luxury hotel room — which is significantly lower than what one would pay in most Indian luxury hotels. Next, a 30-minute BMW ride cost them just ₹600.

(Also read: Founder compares walking in India with 15,000 steps in Bali: ‘Stepping out feels like assault on senses’)

Last was the cost of food in China. Swati revealed that a plate of authentic Chinese noodles can be bought for just ₹170, although she did not specify whether the food was bought at a street stall or a restaurant.