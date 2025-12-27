China mall fits glass windows on men’s toilet doors that go transparent when users smoke

A shopping centre in southern China has introduced glass windows on men’s toilet doors that turn transparent when people smoke. The move, which has drawn attention online, is aimed at tackling smoking in non-smoking areas. The glass is usually opaque but becomes transparent seconds after smoke is detected.(Pexels/Representational Image)

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the new system has been installed in the bathrooms of Shenzhen’s Shuibei International Centre and Shuibei Jinzuo Building, two jewellery malls in Guangdong province.

The glass uses special technology that is usually opaque but becomes transparent a few seconds after it detects smoke.

Glass doors expose bathroom smokers:

Notices on the doors warn visitors: “The glass will turn transparent if you smoke. Hold your urge to smoke if you do not want to become famous online.”

Many online users praised the idea, saying it is an effective way to discourage smoking. Traditional methods, such as signs and small fines, are not taken seriously.

Shenzhen strictly bans smoking in indoor public places, and the shopping centres themselves are non-smoking buildings.

A staff member at Jinzuo, surnamed Zhao, said the test run started in August and has received positive feedback from both shop owners and shoppers. The malls previously received numerous complaints about smoking in bathrooms.

To protect privacy, the glass will only be triggered by smoke, and a reset button will be installed in case it is accidentally activated.

Mixed reactions:

Local lawyer Lu Weiguo warned that if the system malfunctions and violates users’ rights, the malls could be legally responsible. Despite this, many praised Shenzhen for its innovative approach.

One online user jokingly suggested installing shower systems in cubicles triggered by smoke, while another said the technology is urgently needed in public toilets across China.