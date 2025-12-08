Chinese boy bites mom’s gold wedding chain into small parts, gives to classmates

Demonstrating a profound misunderstanding of monetary value, an eight-year-old boy in Eastern China showed his love for his friends by gifting them small pieces of his mother’s gold necklace. Reportedly, the parents came to know about the incident a month later when the kid’s sister told them that a student had mentioned the costly gift to her. The Chinese boy said he doesn’t recall where he kept the rest of the gold pieces. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

The incident left the mother both angry and amused, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP). The father, on the other hand, beat him as a punishment.

The parents were unable to retrieve the gold and only found a small bit, local media reported. The boy, who said he wasn’t aware of the value of the chain, couldn’t remember whom he gave the gold bits to. He also couldn’t recall where he kept the rest of the pieces.

What actually happened?

“Maybe you think it is a funny fabricated tale, but it is true,” the boy’s mother, surnamed Sun, posted on social media. After learning about the gift from her daughter, the mom confronted her son, who admitted that he had given the gold pieces as gifts.

The couple then reviewed the surveillance footage and saw the boy opening a drawer and taking out his mother’s gold necklace, a marriage souvenir gifted by his father.

The kid initially tried to cut the chain into pieces using pliers and a lighter. However, when he failed, he started biting it into small pieces.

How did social media react?

Several people took to social media to share their reactions to the news, reported the outlet.

An individual joked and wrote, “He must be educated seriously. Otherwise, he may sell your house one day.” Another posted, “If he gave it to girls, then you had better not pursue it. Perhaps one of them will be your daughter-in-law in the future.”

A lawyer told SCMP that by beating the boy, the father violated the country’s Juvenile Protection Law.