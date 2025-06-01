Chinese cobbler with no legs learns English from radio, shares Harvard dream: 'I believe I can...'

A 44-year-old street cobbler in southern China has become an online sensation for his fluent English and his dream of delivering a speech at Harvard University, despite having lost both legs in childhood, reported the South China Morning Post. “What does not kill me makes me stronger. This is the perfect illustration of my life,” Huang said.(Pexel)

Huang Huaquan, from a village in Heyuan, Guangdong province, had his legs amputated after he was hit by a truck at a rural market when he was just six years old, according to Beijing News. Following the accident, he had to stop school after completing primary education.

Despite his disability, Huang developed a passion for English from a young age. He borrowed old textbooks from friends and taught himself using cassette tapes and radio broadcasts. Over the years, his dedication has paid off.

Grit, growth, and gumption

A former gold medallist in a provincial weightlifting competition for disabled athletes, Huang has spent the last nine years repairing shoes and umbrellas on the street to make a living. Through this work, he has managed to buy a car and a flat.

“What does not kill me makes me stronger. This is the perfect illustration of my life,” Huang said.

He shared that tasks which may be simple for others take him far more effort. “For many things that able-bodied people can do easily, I need to expend a lot of effort. But I believe I can make it, because I still have my hands,” he said.

Although his neighbours mocked him for learning English in his free time, Huang continued to pursue his goal undeterred. Last year, he published a book and began offering video lessons on conversational English, drawing from his own journey of self-study.

“If I have the chance to give a speech, I will talk about an ordinary person who uses his hands to climb out of the mire and grabs a chink of light in his life,” Huang said.

“If my humble story can bring power to even only one individual, I will still try my best to tell it,” he added.

His story reached the Harvard Alumni Association in Beijing, where Xu Liang, the association’s head, is now in contact with the university to explore the possibility of inviting Huang to speak. Xu also connected with Huang online and said his team is organising an event in the capital where Huang will be able to speak to hundreds of alumni.

“I admire Huang Huaquan because he has been persistent in following his dream, along with his noble spirit in facing the adversity in his life,” Xu said in a video message.

Huang, who is single, hopes to marry and start a family someday, according to Southern Metropolis News.

“It is perhaps difficult for me to achieve this goal,” he admitted. “I am a seriously disabled person. If I do not work hard, life will be harder for me. I have to make myself strong and excellent enough, so that I have the ability to support myself and my family.”

