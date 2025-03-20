Chinese couple longing for a son names all 9 daughters with ‘brother’ in their names

For decades, a couple in China, Jiangsu province, hoped to welcome a son into their family. Instead, they had nine daughters—each of whom carries a name reflecting their parents’ long-standing desire for a male child, reported the South China Morning Post. The father gave each of his daughters a name that includes the word "brother."(Pexel)

The father, an 81-year-old man surnamed Ji, gave all his daughters names ending with "di," meaning "brother" in Chinese. The eldest, now around 60, was named Zhaodi, meaning “soliciting a brother.” The second and third daughters, Pandi and Wangdi, translate to “looking forward to a brother.” Their younger sisters followed with names like Xiangdi (“thinking of a brother”), Laidi (“brother coming”), Yingdi (“welcome a brother”), and Niandi (“missing a brother”). Perhaps the most striking is the eighth daughter’s name, Choudi, which connotes “hating a brother,” reflecting the parents’ desperation. The youngest daughter was named Mengdi, meaning “dream of a brother.”

“My father had a strong desire for a son, which is why they had us nine children,” Xiangdi shared. “Even though we are daughters, our parents have always loved us very much. They never mistreated us. Now our big family lives happily together.”

Challenges tradition

Despite their modest background as farmers, Ji ensured that all his daughters received an education. “He often told my mother, ‘What’s wrong with daughters? I just like girls. I will do my very best to support their education,’” Xiangdi recalled.

The family's story gained widespread attention after Xiangdi started sharing videos of their lives on a major social media platform earlier this month. “We played, fought, and quarrelled together when we were young. We laughed as we grew up,” she wrote. “Sisters are my best friends for life. I’m so delighted and happy to have their company.”

In many parts of China, the preference for sons has been deeply ingrained, as they are traditionally expected to support their parents in old age and inherit family property. A common saying states that "a daughter married off is like water that has been splashed out," emphasizing the belief that daughters belong to their husband’s family after marriage. However, perspectives on gender preference have been shifting, especially in urban areas, where many couples now favour daughters due to high bride prices men must pay when marrying.

Ji’s story has sparked widespread discussions on Chinese social media. One commenter noted, “Their names are truly remarkable. What relentless persistence their father has!” Another joked, “Their parents gave up too early. Maybe the tenth child is a boy, ha ha.”