Chinese influencer sparks crime concern with tutorials on bloodstain and bone cleaning

A Chinese influencer known for his unconventional cleaning tutorials has drawn significant attention and sparked concerns about the potential crime-related implications of his content. According to the South China Morning Post, the influencer, who uses the pseudonym Hua, hails from Guangdong province and claims to be a senior researcher at a biotechnology institute.

Viral tutorials raise eyebrows

Hua shares his cleaning hacks on a popular mainland Chinese short-video platform, where he boasts over 350,000 followers. His tutorials include methods to remove bloodstains using hydrogen peroxide, toilet cleaner, and luminol reagent. One of his videos, where he uses luminol and UV light to detect traces of blood, has garnered 120,000 saves.

In another video, Hua demonstrates dissolving chicken bones with drain cleaner and hot water, explaining the chemical reaction between hydroxide and calcium. The process reduces the bones to a red liquid within 30 minutes. His tutorial on extracting fingerprints from phone screens with talcum powder has also gained traction, receiving 28,000 likes.

While he claims his techniques are for household cleaning, Hua also sells drain cleaner used in his videos for 34 yuan (US$5) per bottle, with over 300 units sold.

Public concern and legal questions

Hua’s videos have triggered debates on mainland social media. Some viewers expressed unease, questioning whether his tutorials could aid criminals. “Removing bloodstains and dissolving bones feels like a guide to the ‘perfect crime’,” commented one user.

Others criticised Hua for allegedly inciting crime through his tutorials to promote product sales. However, some defended him, highlighting the practical applications of his advice. “He taught me to remove mould stains with toothpaste and vinegar. Hua is a helpful and kind influencer,” said one supporter.

A spokesperson from Hua’s institute responded to the controversy, stating the content is intended for educational purposes, focusing on chemical principles and safe cleaning. “We would never teach people to commit crimes,” they clarified.

Expert and legal perspectives

Despite these assurances, an anonymous forensic scientist expressed concerns to mainland media, warning that such methods could be misused to conceal crimes. The expert urged for stricter regulation of such content.

Meanwhile, a legal expert noted that Hua’s videos do not explicitly violate laws, but teaching methods directly related to criminal activities could lead to prosecution. In China, teaching criminal techniques can carry penalties of up to 10 years in prison.

Hua has yet to comment on the controversy. Some of his contentious videos have been removed, leaving only standard cleaning tutorials on his profile.