Chinese man sues ex for $7,000 he spent on her while dating. What the court ruled

A Chinese man reportedly took his former fiancée to court demanding she pay back the money he spent on her while they were dating, including the initial bride price she received. The Chinese couple got engaged after meeting through a matchmaker. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

What did the man demand?

The man, surnamed He, wanted his former partner, surnamed Wang, to return the initial bride price of 20,000 yuan ($2,800) that his family had paid to her family, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP), citing a Chinese media outlet, Zonglan News.. Traditionally, the groom’s family in China pays a certain amount to the bride's family as a gesture of sincerity when a couple decides to get married. This is a gesture by the groom’s family to welcome the new member of the family.

In addition, He also demanded 30,000 yuan ($4,200) from Wang, stating that he spent that amount on her while they were dating.

According to the report, he presented a list of items to the court that he had purchased for Wang, including black tights and underwear. In response, Wang asked He, “You did not enjoy the tights and underwear you bought me?” She added, “He is too calculating. I was his girlfriend.”

What did the court rule?

The court ruled that Wang doesn’t have to return any of the money that her ex-partner spent on her while they were dating. However, the court ordered her to return half of the bride price, a decision welcomed by both Wang and He.

Social media reacts:

The Chinese man, surnamed He, left social media users irked after he also demanded that she “ate too much.”

SCMP reported that people posted varied remarks on Chinese social media platforms. An individual wrote, “He should not get a wife but a nanny.” Another commented, “Congratulations to the woman who got rid of a petty man like this.”

A third said, “If he is so calculating, why does he not pay a salary to the woman?”

About the former couple:

They both are from northeastern China’s Heilongjiang province and got engaged after meeting through a matchmaker.