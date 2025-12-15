Mom of child with rare illness discovers husband’s 520 affairs, turns her story into a comic

When a woman raising her child with a rare illness found out her husband had had 520 affairs, her first thought was to take revenge. Instead, she reportedly turned her story into a comic, and it has wowed the internet. Comics by a wife who discovered her husband had 520 affairs. (Instagram/@nemu_manga)

What did the husband do?

Nemu Kusano married her husband after being introduced by a friend, and they later had a child. However, their son was born with an extremely rare illness, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP), citing Japanese magazine Shukan Bunshun.

Kusano, a homemaker, came to know that while she was raising her son alone, her husband had affairs with escorts and adult film actresses. She discovered his multiple affairs after finding condoms in her husband’s pockets and aphrodisiacs in his bag, reported the outlet.

How did the husband react?

Reportedly, her husband didn’t show any remorse and said that the affairs were work-related. “I just deal with the stress outside, I do not bring it home,” the man claimed. Reportedly, he had 520 affairs.

What happened next?

After discovering his infidelity, Kusano took her husband to the doctor, who diagnosed him with sex addiction, adding that it began when he was in school. She tried to communicate with her husband for her son’s sake and even accompanied him to therapy.

The couple is now living separately, and Kusano is raising her son alone. According to reports, with the assistance of Japanese manga artist Piroyo Arai, she has adapted her story into a comic. She further posted snippets of the comic on her Instagram page.

How did social media react?

The news soon prompted people to post varied reactions on Chinese and Japanese social media platforms, as reported by SCMP. An individual wrote, “In traditional Chinese families, some women stay silent about their husband’s infidelity. But Kusano chose to share her pain and encourage others. This deeply moved me.” Another added, “As a wife, we should not carry the weight of our husband’s mistakes. I deserve to fight for a better life for myself and my child. Taking care of myself is just as important.” Kusano’s posts on Instagram also prompt people to share a variety of reactions.

Does she regret it?

“No matter what happens, I do not regret giving my all to raise my lovely child,” Kusano said while recalling her journey.