Chinese wife accuses husband of cheating after online fortune telling, prompts police intervention

A woman in eastern China accused her husband of infidelity purely on the basis of an online fortune telling session, prompting him to turn to the police to restore his reputation, according to a report by South China Morning Post.

Police alerted after wife relies on fortune teller

The unusual incident came to public attention on 22 October when Anhui Broadcasting Corporation reported that the couple, from Wuhu in Anhui province, became embroiled in a marital dispute after the wife consulted a fortune teller online. Their personal details have not been made public.

As per a report by SCMP, the woman paid 500 yuan, approximately 70 US dollars, for the consultation. The fortune teller allegedly told her that her husband had been visiting prostitutes and secretly checking into hotels with other women. Despite the lack of any supporting evidence, she believed the claims to be true simply because she had already paid for the service.

Zhao Xingyu, a police officer from the Guandou Police Station under the Jiujiang Branch of the Wuhu Public Security Bureau, explained the extent of her trust. “She spent 500 yuan to consult a so called fortune telling master, who informed her that her husband was having an affair. The master requested the fee, and having already paid, she believed their interpretation must be accurate,” Zhao said.

“She trusted them easily because others had claimed they were highly accurate,” Zhao added.

Husband says accusations have made life unbearable

The husband told officers that the fortune teller had fed his wife detailed claims including hotel stays with other women. He said the situation had spiralled out of control. “She’s been calling this fortune teller non stop since early morning. I told her I can’t take it anymore. Life like this is simply unbearable,” he said, according to SCMP.

Feeling unfairly targeted and deeply distressed, he approached the police seeking help, insisting that his marriage had become intolerable due to baseless accusations.

Authorities criticise superstition and mediate dispute

Police advised the woman to rely on facts rather than superstition and counselled both sides. Officers stepped in to mediate the dispute, helping the couple calm the situation and communicate more constructively.