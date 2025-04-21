Chinese woman installs hidden camera to expose husband’s affair, mistress sues after footage goes viral

A court in southwestern China has ruled that a woman who installed a hidden surveillance camera in a rented home occupied by her husband and his mistress must delete the footage she shared online. According to a report by South China Morning Post the decision was handed down by Teng County Court in the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, and later upheld by a higher court. A Chinese woman who shared hidden camera footage of her husband's affair online was ordered to delete it.(Representational image/Unsplash)

As per the outlet, the woman, surnamed Li, had placed a covert camera in a flat rented by her husband, Hu, where he lived with his mistress, surnamed Wang. In August 2023, Wang discovered the camera and found that intimate footage of her and Hu had been recorded and shared multiple times on social media platforms by Li.

Legal battle

Following the discovery, Wang reported the incident to the police and demanded the removal of the footage, according to the outlet. When Li refused, Wang filed a lawsuit against Li and her siblings, accusing them of violating her rights to privacy, reputation, and image. She also sought a public apology and compensation for emotional distress and legal expenses.

Li defended her actions by arguing that the flat was rented by her husband, and as his legal wife, she had the right to install surveillance for their child’s safety. She further claimed that releasing the footage online was a desperate attempt to stop her husband’s infidelity, asserting her behaviour was justified. Her siblings also denied any wrongdoing, stating they should not be held liable.

Court recognises infringement but denies emotional damages

The Teng County Court concluded that Li’s actions had indeed infringed upon Wang’s rights. While Li may have acted to protect her marriage, the court stated she had overstepped legal boundaries by sharing private footage online. As a result, she was ordered to delete all content related to Wang.

However, the court rejected Wang’s demand for compensation and a public apology, stating there was no clear evidence of serious mental harm. Additionally, the court noted that Wang’s involvement in an extramarital affair went against public morality and socialist values.

The verdict was later appealed by Wang, but the Wuzhou Municipal Intermediate People’s Court upheld the original ruling earlier in April, according to SCMP, citing Guangxi Legal Daily.