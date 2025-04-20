Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chinese woman repays late boyfriend’s debt, continues caring for his family after marrying someone else

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Apr 20, 2025 02:06 PM IST

A Chinese woman repaid her late boyfriend’s debt, cared for his family.

In a story that has touched hearts, a woman from China’s Hunan province has shown remarkable resilience by repaying her late boyfriend’s 600,000-yuan (approx. US$82,000) debt and caring for his family for nine years after his death, South China Morning Post reported.

A woman in China cleared late boyfriend’s debt, supported his family for years.(Representational image/Pexels)
A woman in China cleared late boyfriend’s debt, supported his family for years.(Representational image/Pexels)

(Also read: Chinese woman reunites with birth parents at 27, only two days after posting emotional video appeal)

Love beyond death

Wang Ting, now 34, lost her longtime boyfriend Zeng Zhi in a car accident back in 2016. After his passing, she discovered that Zeng, a businessman, had left behind substantial financial liabilities—including unpaid staff salaries, supplier bills, and personal loans from friends.

Despite the common belief that a person’s debts die with them, and with friends urging her to move on, Wang was unwavering in her decision to take on the responsibility. “If I do not repay the debt, how would those people support their children and elderly?” she said.

A selfless commitment

With Zeng’s parents earning only 50,000 yuan (approx. US$7,000) annually, Wang decided to shoulder the burden herself. She used up her entire 200,000-yuan savings (approx. US$27,000), moved across provinces to find work, and even borrowed 60,000 yuan from a friend to complete the repayments.

“I need to bring his life story to a perfect close,” she said. “I did not want his legacy to be one of dishonesty.”

Caring for his family as her own

Wang went even further, becoming a pillar of support for Zeng’s surviving family. His mother, who suffered a mental breakdown after the accident, was taken on annual trips by Wang to help her heal. Wang also stayed by Zeng’s father’s side during hospital stays for heart disease, and regularly visited his uncle, whose own son is mentally ill.

She even paid for pension cover for Zeng’s mother, ensuring she would be financially secure.

(Also read: Mocked for being ‘sex toys seller,’ Indian entrepreneur shows off BMW gift from Chinese friend)

A new chapter, with old ties

In 2020, Wang married another man, but her bond with Zeng’s parents remained unbroken. She invited them to her wedding and told them: “You will always be my parents and the most important people in my life. I will have six parents from now on.”

According to SCMP, Wang is now a entrepreneur, owning two businesses—one in the food industry and another in tourism.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Chinese woman repays late boyfriend’s debt, continues caring for his family after marrying someone else
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On