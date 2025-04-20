Chinese woman repays late boyfriend’s debt, continues caring for his family after marrying someone else

In a story that has touched hearts, a woman from China’s Hunan province has shown remarkable resilience by repaying her late boyfriend’s 600,000-yuan (approx. US$82,000) debt and caring for his family for nine years after his death, South China Morning Post reported. A woman in China cleared late boyfriend’s debt, supported his family for years.(Representational image/Pexels)

Love beyond death

Wang Ting, now 34, lost her longtime boyfriend Zeng Zhi in a car accident back in 2016. After his passing, she discovered that Zeng, a businessman, had left behind substantial financial liabilities—including unpaid staff salaries, supplier bills, and personal loans from friends.

Despite the common belief that a person’s debts die with them, and with friends urging her to move on, Wang was unwavering in her decision to take on the responsibility. “If I do not repay the debt, how would those people support their children and elderly?” she said.

A selfless commitment

With Zeng’s parents earning only 50,000 yuan (approx. US$7,000) annually, Wang decided to shoulder the burden herself. She used up her entire 200,000-yuan savings (approx. US$27,000), moved across provinces to find work, and even borrowed 60,000 yuan from a friend to complete the repayments.

“I need to bring his life story to a perfect close,” she said. “I did not want his legacy to be one of dishonesty.”

Caring for his family as her own

Wang went even further, becoming a pillar of support for Zeng’s surviving family. His mother, who suffered a mental breakdown after the accident, was taken on annual trips by Wang to help her heal. Wang also stayed by Zeng’s father’s side during hospital stays for heart disease, and regularly visited his uncle, whose own son is mentally ill.

She even paid for pension cover for Zeng’s mother, ensuring she would be financially secure.

A new chapter, with old ties

In 2020, Wang married another man, but her bond with Zeng’s parents remained unbroken. She invited them to her wedding and told them: “You will always be my parents and the most important people in my life. I will have six parents from now on.”

According to SCMP, Wang is now a entrepreneur, owning two businesses—one in the food industry and another in tourism.