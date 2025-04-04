Chinese woman reunites with birth parents at 27, only two days after posting emotional video appeal

A 27-year-old woman in southern China has made history as the fastest person in the country to reunite with her biological family after an adoption. Within just two days of posting an online appeal, her birth parents contacted her, marking an emotional and swift conclusion to her search. A 27-year-old woman in China found her birth parents just two days after posting online. (Representational image/Pexels)

(Also read: Woman left severely disabled after spending ₹2.8 crore on breast implants with cattle DNA)

The woman, identified by her surname He, lives in Heyuan, Guangdong province. On 21 March, she posted a video on social media detailing the address where she had been sent to her adoptive family in early 1998 and the village where they reside.

“No matter what happened before, I can accept it. I hope my parents can come to find me, or you can tell me your address and I can find you,” she said in the video.

According to Red Star News, quoted by SCMP, He also shared that her adoptive parents had always told her that her biological parents were from Sichuan, with her father’s surname being Tan.

A father’s emotional confirmation

The following day, He posted another video revealing that her biological father was a clothing designer who wore glasses and had two daughters before her. Shortly after, Tan and his wife contacted He to confirm their relationship on 23 March.

“My daughter has been found. We welcome her back home,” Tan announced on social media. “I am so grateful. This is a blessing for my family.”

Tan explained that a relative had come across He’s video and sent it to him. Upon seeing it, he noticed a striking resemblance between He and his other children.

While a DNA test is still pending, both Tan and his wife have submitted blood samples for verification. Besides her two older sisters, He also has a younger brother.

A long-lost connection

The circumstances that led to He’s adoption at just two months old remain undisclosed. However, her birth parents revealed that they had initially kept contact details for the adoptive family but lost touch after two years.

In a touching revelation, He’s birth mother shared that she had kept a specific jumper she had worn when taking a final photograph with her daughter before parting ways.

(Also read: Chinese woman spends over ₹19 lakh to clone her late dog using a skin sample)

“I would like to prove to my daughter that I am her mother,” she said.

Recounting her emotional first conversation with her parents, He said: “During our video call, my parents cried and repeatedly said sorry to me. I had mixed feelings about this. I did not know what to say at first. Minutes later, I could not help crying. Finally, I am back home.”

Once the DNA test results are confirmed, He plans to travel to Dazhou, Sichuan province, to reunite with her birth family.