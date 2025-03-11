Chinese woman spends over 19 lakh to clone her late dog using a skin sample

A woman in China has spent 160,000 yuan (US$22,000, over ₹19 lakh) to clone her deceased Doberman, reigniting public interest in pet cloning. According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the practice, while legal in China, must adhere to ethical guidelines and be conducted by qualified companies. A woman in China cloned her late dog for ₹ 19 lakh.(Representational image/Unsplash)

A bond beyond death

The woman, identified only by her surname Xu, hails from Hangzhou in eastern China. In 2011, she bought a Doberman named Joker, who became her devoted companion and protector.

Joker played a crucial role in Xu’s life, offering her a sense of security when she lived alone. At the age of nine, the dog developed malignant sarcoma in its neck, requiring surgery. Despite the risks, Joker bravely endured the procedure without anaesthesia, trusting his owner completely.

As Joker aged, he developed heart problems, leading Xu to take him to a Shanghai pet hospital for treatment every two weeks. However, in November 2022, the beloved dog succumbed to a heart attack at the age of 11.

“Joker was my closest friend. He witnessed a decade of my life, from my studies to my career,” Xu shared.

Turning to cloning

Joker’s passing left Xu devastated, affecting her mental and physical health. As someone with a medical background, she had been following China’s advancements in pet cloning. In 2017, after China successfully cloned its first dog, she consulted experts and decided to pursue the procedure.

Keeping the cloning company’s name private, Xu paid the full fee upfront. Scientists took a skin sample from Joker’s abdomen and ear tips, using the tissue to create an embryo, which was then implanted in a surrogate mother.

A year later, Xu received confirmation that the cloning was successful. She received updates every 15 days, including ultrasound reports and growth videos.

Little Joker’s arrival

Just before the 2024 Lunar New Year, Xu collected the cloned puppy, naming him Little Joker. To her amazement, the resemblance was striking—both shared an identical black spot near the nose and even displayed similar behaviours.

Little Joker stole socks, drank water the same way, and even carried Joker’s old leash. However, Xu acknowledged that the new dog could never truly replace Joker.

“Caring for this new life helped me temporarily forget the pain of losing Joker,” she admitted.

Ethical concerns and public reactions

Xu’s decision sparked mixed reactions online, with some netizens questioning whether the cloning process harms surrogate dogs. She assured them that the animals receive proper care and some are later adopted by pet lovers.