Chinese pond owner feeds fish 5,000 kg of chilli peppers daily to boost flavour: ‘They taste better’

A pond in southern China has captured online attention after its owners revealed they feed the fish 5,000 kilos of chilli peppers every day. The fiery diet, they say, makes the fish more vibrant and improves their flavour. Changsha pond in Hunan province is managed by Jiang Sheng and Kuang Ke.(Pexels/Representational Image)

The pond, in Changsha, Hunan province, known for its love of spicy food, is co-managed by 40-year-old fish farmer Jiang Sheng and his former schoolmate Kuang Ke.

“At peak times, we give the fish up to 5,000 kilos of chilli peppers each day,” Kuang told Jiupai News. “We use cone peppers and millet peppers, the same types people eat. After eating them, the fish grow better body shapes, their meat tastes richer, and their scales shine golden.”

Chillies boost fish health:

Kuang added that the fish were hesitant at first. “Now, when we toss in both grass and chilli, they actually choose the chilli,” he said. “Humans drink water to cool down when eating spicy food. Fish live in water, so even spicy food doesn’t bother them.”

Jiang explained that fish rely on smell rather than taste buds. “Chillies are full of vitamins, just like aquatic plants, and the fish love them,” he said. “They improve gut health, reduce stress, and even help repel parasites. The capsaicin in chillies aids digestion and nutrient absorption, which helps the fish grow faster. The meat is more tender and flavoursome than with normal feed.”

Chilli-fed fish pond goes viral:

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the chillies are sourced for free from local farmers, often unsold or near spoiling, making them a cost-effective alternative to grass.

The pond has drawn local fishing enthusiasts and city residents, curious to see the famously chilli-fed fish in action, turning the Changsha pond into an online sensation.