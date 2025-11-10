Chinese woman pays 280 times room rate after flooding hotel over denied cancellation request

A Chinese woman who flooded her hotel room in anger after her cancellation request was refused eventually paid almost 280 times the original room rate. A Chinese guest flooded a hotel room after a refund denial and later paid 280 times the room rate for the damage she caused.(Representational image/Unsplash)

As per a report by South China Morning Post, the incident occurred on October 28 at a hotel in Hainan, China’s southern island province, prompting the hotel to call the police.

The woman had booked the room online for a one night stay at a rate of 108 yuan (US$15). She checked in late at night and, within half an hour, submitted a request on the booking platform seeking a full refund, citing a “change of plan”.

Cancellation refused and conflict escalates

According to SCMP, hotel manager Xiong said the establishment’s policy does not allow cancellations after check in. The guest insisted that the room was of poor quality and had inadequate soundproofing. Staff attempted to resolve the matter by offering her a free upgrade, but she refused to reconsider her demand for a refund.

The woman then escalated the situation by calling the police herself and lodging a complaint with the local government hotline. While awaiting the authorities, she began vandalising the room.

Room flooded and damage spreads

As per the outlet, the woman turned on both the washbasin tap and the showerhead to intentionally flood the room. She also threw bedding into the shower area and covered it with shower gel. The flooding went unnoticed until water from her second floor room began leaking into the hotel lobby below.

Manager Xiong stated that the taps ran from two in the morning until the early hours, leaving the room completely submerged and causing significant damage to the walls and floor. The hotel estimated the total loss at around 20,000 yuan (US$2,800).

Police involvement and compensation

The hotel contacted the police and insisted that the guest be held accountable. Officers spoke with the woman, who admitted to her actions and agreed to compensate the hotel. She ultimately paid close to 30,000 yuan (US$4,200)

As per a report by SCMP, Chinese law states that individuals who intentionally damage public or private property and cause a relatively large financial loss may face detention or fines. When the damage exceeds 5,000 yuan (US$700), the person responsible may also be subject to criminal investigation.