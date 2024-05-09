Chinese woman pushed off cliff by husband when pregnant returns to the scene after 5 years

A Chinese woman returned to Thailand to thank her rescuers who saved her five years ago. Reportedly, the woman, then pregnant for about three months, was pushed off from a cliff by her husband. She decided to return after going through some realisations following the death of a good friend’s mother. A Chinese woman returned to Pha Taem National Park in Thailand, where her husband tried to kill her five years ago. (tourismthailand)

The woman, who uses the alias Wang Nuannuan on the Chinese social media platform, Douyin, shared that she was pushed from a 34-metre-high cliff in 2019 while holidaying with her husband, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP). She had 17 broken bones and tragically lost her baby. Following the incident, she underwent multiple operations and received intensive rehabilitation treatment before being able to walk again.

Wang Nuannuan on her visit to Thailand:

She returned to Pha Taem National Park, where the incident occurred, to thank those who helped her, reported the outlet. She also visited the police station in charge of her case to thank them.

Nuannuan told SCMP that she thought it would take her decades before she could return to the place of the incident. However, the loss of her friend’s mom changed her notion.

“The unexpected death of my good friend’s mother made me reflect on many things. I don’t want to leave regrets. I wanted to visit the people who gave me a helping hand,” she told the outlet.

“Once I thought I would only gain courage to return to this place after 10 or 20 years. But 10 years is too long. No one knows what the future holds,” she added.

While meeting her rescuers during her visit, which she called “thanksgiving trip”, she hugged them and cried.

In a ruling by a Thai court, her husband, Yu Xiaodong, was sentenced to 33 years and four months in jail. He confessed that he intended to kill his wife to inherit her assets to settle his gambling debts.