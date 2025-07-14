Chinese woman spends $280,000 on online shopping, stores unopened parcels in rented flat

A 66-year-old woman from Shanghai, China, has made headlines after reportedly spending more than two million yuan (approximately US$280,000) on online shopping, eventually prompting her to rent an additional flat solely to store the unopened packages, according to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP). A Chinese woman addicted to online shopping filled her home with unopened parcels.(Representational image/Pexels)

A growing mountain of parcels

The woman, identified only as Wang, lives alone in Shanghai’s Jiading district. According to SCMP, Wang has been purchasing items through online platforms over the past several years, with the packages many of them unopened piling up in her flat and even spilling into an underground garage she owns. The growing clutter has become so severe that she admits she no longer has space to sleep in her own home.

Wang’s neighbours have raised complaints about the unhygienic conditions. The overpowering smell and the frequent appearance of flies and cockroaches have alarmed residents in the vicinity. "It’s really become a problem for those living nearby," said one official familiar with the case.

Shopping to repel borrowers

In her own words, Wang confessed to being addicted to online shopping.

“Years ago, I sold my flat in the downtown area and bought this house in Jiading. It is easy for other people to conclude that there is a lot of money left in my pocket,” she explained. “To prevent other people from borrowing money from me, I choose to spend it buying things. When they see piles of stuff in my home, they will feel it is not appropriate to ask me to lend them money.”

She revealed she frequently makes purchases during live-stream shopping sessions, mostly buying cosmetics, health supplements, and gold jewellery.

Family estranged, hoarding unchecked

Wang’s daughter reportedly lives abroad, and her relatives rarely visit. A residential committee official, speaking anonymously, said they had attempted to involve Wang’s family to intervene, but their efforts had little effect. “Last May, we helped clean her home with her consent, but the hoarding resumed soon after,” the official added.