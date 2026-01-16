Chinese woman swallows raw fish gallbladder to treat headache, lands in ICU within hours

A woman from eastern China was rushed to intensive care after swallowing a raw fish gallbladder, believing it would cure her persistent headache. A Chinese woman was rushed to the ICU hours after consuming a raw fish gallbladder as a folk remedy. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

Folk belief turns dangerous According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the 50 year old woman, surnamed Liu, is from Jiangsu province. She reportedly followed a traditional belief that consuming a raw fish gallbladder can clear heat, detoxify the body and relieve migraines.

On the morning of December 14, Liu bought a 2.5 kilogram grass carp from a local market. After returning home, she removed the fish’s gallbladder and swallowed it raw, expecting relief from the headache that had been troubling her for some time.

Sudden health crisis The effects were swift and severe. Just two hours later, Liu began experiencing intense vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach pain. Alarmed by her rapidly deteriorating condition, her family rushed her to hospital.

Doctors diagnosed her with fish gallbladder poisoning and acute hepatic failure. Given the seriousness of her condition, she was quickly transferred to the intensive care unit at the Affiliated Hospital of Jiangsu University.

Intensive treatment and recovery Medical staff initiated emergency treatment, including plasma exchange therapy and continuous renal replacement therapy. This slow blood purification process is often used in critical cases to support failing organs.

After five days of intensive care, Liu’s condition improved significantly. She was later discharged from hospital. The case was officially reported by the hospital on January 7, as per SCMP.

Doctors issue strong warning Doctor Hu Zhenkui, who treated Liu, warned that fish gallbladder is “even more toxic than arsenic”. He explained that consuming just a few grams can be enough to poison a person. Gallbladders from fish weighing five kilograms or more can even be fatal.

Hu added that the toxins present can severely damage the liver and kidneys, leading to acute organ failure. In extreme cases, patients may suffer shock, cerebral haemorrhage or death.

He also cautioned that fish gallbladders remain toxic even when cooked or soaked in liquor, despite claims that such methods enhance their medicinal value.

A recurring problem As reported by SCMP, Liu’s case is not an isolated one. Hospitals across China have seen numerous patients hospitalised after consuming raw fish gallbladders. Many believe the organ can improve eyesight, detoxify the liver or clear internal heat.

Some patients have even claimed that the gallbladder’s bitterness is proof of its medicinal effectiveness. Doctors, however, strongly advise against trusting such superstitious remedies and urge people to seek proper medical treatment instead.