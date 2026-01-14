Chinese woman who paid $28 for ‘love insurance’ receives $1,400 payout after marrying a decade later

A Chinese woman who bought a novelty “love insurance” policy nearly a decade ago has successfully claimed a hefty payout after marrying her long time partner, according to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP). A Chinese woman’s $28 love insurance bet paid off years later, delivering a $1,400 reward once she officially married. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

The woman, surnamed Wu, purchased the policy in 2016 for just 199 yuan, roughly US$28 at the time. Ten years later, after officially registering her marriage, she became eligible for a payout worth 10,000 yuan, or about US$1,400.

A teenage romance that stood the test of time Wu is from Xian in Shaanxi province in central China. She met her now husband, surnamed Wang, while studying in secondary school. Both were born after 1995.

Their friendship gradually turned into a romantic relationship after they enrolled at the same university, and they officially began dating in 2015. A year later, Wu decided to buy the “love insurance” policy as a gift for Wang, taking advantage of a discounted price.

At the time, Wang was far from convinced. “She said she bought love insurance; my first reaction was that she had been scammed,” he later recalled.

How the love insurance worked As reported by SCMP, the policy was issued by China Life Property and Casualty Insurance Company Limited. Its standard price was 299 yuan, but Wu purchased it at a reduced rate.

The product was designed as a bold test of commitment. If the policyholder married the designated partner on any date within ten years after the third anniversary of the policy taking effect, they would qualify for a reward. The options included 10,000 roses or a 0.5 carat heart shaped diamond ring.

A customer service representative told Jimu News on January 5 that the product had been discontinued in 2017, although existing policies remained valid and could still be redeemed. Policyholders were later given the additional option of receiving 10,000 yuan in cash instead of roses.

Choosing cash over roses In October 2025, Wu and Wang officially registered their marriage after being together for a decade. They opted for the cash payout.

“The wedding is already over. I would not know how to preserve 10,000 roses,” Wu explained.

Wang said he had already submitted the required request to the insurance company. “The customer service department said they would send us an email within one to two business days so we can submit the required documents,” he said. “The wedding and honeymoon are already done. We will decide what to do when the money arrives.”