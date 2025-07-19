Chinese woman with UK film degree works as waitress in Beijing to pursue acting dream: ‘Not shameful’

A 29-year-old Chinese woman with a master’s degree in film directing from the University of Sussex in the UK is earning praise for her resilient attitude as she works part-time as a restaurant waitress in Beijing to support her dream of becoming a successful actress, according to a report by South China Morning Post (SCMP). After returning from the UK, a Chinese woman took up flexible odd jobs, including waitressing, to fund her passion for acting.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Yu Shutian returned to China in late 2021 after completing her postgraduate studies in Britain. In 2022, she joined a drama club, quickly immersing herself in theatre. Over the next two years, she appeared in nearly 1,000 commercial stage plays, as reported by Jiupai News. However, in 2024, Yu left her job at the drama club and began freelancing—a decision that brought her artistic freedom, but also financial uncertainty.

Odd jobs to stay afloat

Facing irregular income as a freelance actress, Yu turned to part-time work to manage her daily expenses and fund travel for auditions. In June, she applied to be an express delivery rider but was rejected due to the physical demands of the job.

“It is a full-time job. Also, on many occasions, couriers have to carry heavy containers of water to customers. I am thin and do not have the strength,” she told SCMP. Instead, she was given the task of handing out promotional fliers on the streets.

Later, she secured part-time roles as an English-speaking waitress in several restaurants across Beijing. Her responsibilities included translating menus, explaining dishes to foreign customers, and assisting them with placing orders.

Acting remains the goal

Despite her academic background and fluency in English, Yu deliberately avoids full-time employment in order to keep her schedule flexible.

“I think it is not difficult for me to find a full-time job with a monthly salary of 5,000 yuan (US$700). But I would like to pursue my dream of acting,” she said.

Far from feeling ashamed, Yu finds value in her work. “I am not shameful. I can consolidate my English skills. I can communicate with a lot of people and learn their stories. Chatting with them will help me understand how to play a variety of roles in the future.”

She adds, “Many junior actors are juggling several jobs, like delivering products and live-streaming. We are all striving to achieve our acting dream. The experience is not humiliating.”