Cincinnati Zoo shares ‘then and now’ pictures of Kris the cheetah. They’re beyond adorable
Photos and videos of the resident animals of the Cincinnati zoo are much loved by netizens. The adorable antics and cute snaps shared by the zoo are more than enough to brighten someone’s day. Once again, the zoo is here to make your heart melt with an adorable ‘then vs now’ picture of Kris the cheetah. The post shared on Twitter may definitely make you smile.
“How it started, how it’s going,” reads the caption over two photographs of Kris. The first image shows Kris’ little paw when he was a cub. The second video shows his paw as an adult.
Take a look at the share:
Shared on January 26, the post has garnered almost 5,000 likes. People couldn’t stop gushing at Kris’ growth from a little cub to a handsome cheetah. The zoo also shared a recent picture of Kris as an adult animal and it is nothing less than adorable.
Here’s what others had to say
What do you think of Kris’ now and then pictures?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kris the cheetah’s ‘then and now’ pictures may leave you saying aww
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
16-foot-long shark attempts to bite motor boat off Florida coast. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A fighter and survivor: 97-year-old holocaust survivor beats Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pompeii's museum reborn to show off intriguing finds from excavation site
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kolkata gets its first boat library, over 500 books available
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Afghanistan's first female breakdancer shatters barriers, eyes Paris Olympics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Start your day by looking at some ‘cosmic sparkle’. Check out NASA’s post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Navy Band performs Taylor Swift’s We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
American Zoo offers people opportunity to name roaches, rats after their ex-boos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Glowing with the flow:’ NASA posts amazing pic of aurora above Earth's horizon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jai Ho: US ‘Dancing Dad’ posts special video to celebrate Republic Day. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Samuel L Jackson dons 'Avengers' mask while getting Covid-19 vaccine shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netizens gush over wholesome video of skaters helping elderly woman to skate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day 2021: Tweeple share thoughts on special day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day 2021: ITBP personnel hoist national flag at 17,000 feet in Ladakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox