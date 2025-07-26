CISF personnel’s priceless reaction to surprise portrait in Delhi Metro wins heart: ‘Million-dollar smile’

A touching moment inside the Delhi Metro is winning the internet’s heart, thanks to a viral video shared by the official handle of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on X. The short clip captures a spontaneous and emotional exchange between an on-duty CISF personnel and a sketch artist, highlighting a rare and heartwarming human connection amidst the hustle of daily commutes. A viral video showed a CISF officer beaming with joy after an artist gifted him a sketch.(X/@CISFHQrs)

A metro moment to remember

The video opens with a CISF jawan seated inside a Delhi Metro coach, quietly overseeing commuters, when an artist sitting nearby surprises him with a hand-drawn portrait. As the artist, identified as @Mrpaswanarts, presents the finished sketch, the CISF personnel's face lights up with an unfiltered, beaming smile. Touched by the gesture, he warmly shakes hands with the artist and appears visibly moved by the artwork.

Watch the clip here:

Shared with the caption, "A million-dollar smile lights up the day. In a touching moment at #DelhiMetro, a proud CISF personnel beams with joy upon receiving a hand-drawn portrait created by the talented artist @Mrpaswanarts. This beautiful artwork is more than just a portrait—it is a heartfelt tribute to the unwavering dedication and bravery of the #GuardiansOfTheNation. Moments like these appreciate the human stories behind the #uniform—the courage, the sacrifice and the smiles that inspire all," the post has garnered widespread praise.

Internet reacts

The video has been viewed over 67k times and has sparked several heartfelt reactions. Social media users filled the comments section with admiration for both the artist’s effort and the emotional impact of the moment.

One viewer commented, "Heartwarming! Mr. Paswan’s hand-drawn portrait of a CISF officer at Delhi Metro beautifully honours their dedication. Such gestures truly celebrate the human spirit behind the uniform." Another added, "You deserve much much more love and respect!!! Thank you for your sacrifices!!"

Many echoed similar sentiments, writing, "Salute our security forces," and "Enjoying small and beautiful moments." Another post read, "This is so heartwarming," while one user summed it up with, "That incredible beam of smile made my day."