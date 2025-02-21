Class 8 student writes letter with ‘heart full of gratitude’, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shares photo

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared an update about the company's non-profit initiative Feeding India and posted a heartwarming letter from a class 8 student about the initiative. Zomato Deepinder Goyal took to X to share an update about Feeding India. (File Photo)

He started his post by explaining how people can view the impact they had created by donating to Feeding India through the Zomato App. The CEO then added that till date 19 crore meals have been served under the initiative.

Deepinder Goyal further wrote, “Also attaching a heartwarming note from a child who benefits from Feeding India's work,” while posting a picture of the note.

Take a look at the letter:

What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “I'm really impressed with the transparency and accountability Zomato is bringing to charitable giving. Being able to see the number of meals we've helped provide and even learn about the partner NGO schools is truly inspiring. It makes me want to donate even more!” Another added, “Thank you, Deepinder and the entire Zomato team, for making it so easy for us to contribute to such a worthy cause. Seeing the impact on the app and reading the heartwarming note from a child is truly touching. Keep up the great work!” A third posted, “Wow, 19 crore meals served – that's amazing! Great to see how Zomato is leveraging its platform to support Feeding India's mission.”

About Feeding India:

According to the organisation’s official website, it is an NGO “dedicated to eradicate hunger and improve malnutrition outcomes in India.” The initiative supports “large-scale systemic interventions.” It also provides “food support to underserved communities” in the form of freshly cooked food and raw grains.