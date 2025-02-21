Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Class 8 student writes letter with ‘heart full of gratitude’, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shares photo

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 21, 2025 01:40 PM IST

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's post has received a flurry of responses from X users, with many praising the company.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared an update about the company's non-profit initiative Feeding India and posted a heartwarming letter from a class 8 student about the initiative.

Zomato Deepinder Goyal took to X to share an update about Feeding India. (File Photo)
Zomato Deepinder Goyal took to X to share an update about Feeding India. (File Photo)

He started his post by explaining how people can view the impact they had created by donating to Feeding India through the Zomato App. The CEO then added that till date 19 crore meals have been served under the initiative.

Also Read: Deepinder Goyal hires 2 people for chief of staff roles, reveals whether they ‘paid anything’

Deepinder Goyal further wrote, “Also attaching a heartwarming note from a child who benefits from Feeding India's work,” while posting a picture of the note.

Take a look at the letter:

What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “I'm really impressed with the transparency and accountability Zomato is bringing to charitable giving. Being able to see the number of meals we've helped provide and even learn about the partner NGO schools is truly inspiring. It makes me want to donate even more!” Another added, “Thank you, Deepinder and the entire Zomato team, for making it so easy for us to contribute to such a worthy cause. Seeing the impact on the app and reading the heartwarming note from a child is truly touching. Keep up the great work!” A third posted, “Wow, 19 crore meals served – that's amazing! Great to see how Zomato is leveraging its platform to support Feeding India's mission.”

Also Read: After Zomato chief of staff, Deepinder Goyal wants people with ‘second brain’ for new AI-related role

About Feeding India:

According to the organisation’s official website, it is an NGO “dedicated to eradicate hunger and improve malnutrition outcomes in India.” The initiative supports “large-scale systemic interventions.” It also provides “food support to underserved communities” in the form of freshly cooked food and raw grains.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On