Home / Trending / Classmates hug boy who lost his mother when he returned to school. Watch
trending

Classmates hug boy who lost his mother when he returned to school. Watch

  • The classmates of a boy hugged him on his return to school as he had lost his mother recently. 
The classmates of a boy hugged him on his return to school as he had lost his mother.&nbsp;(goodnews_movement/Instagram)
The classmates of a boy hugged him on his return to school as he had lost his mother. (goodnews_movement/Instagram)
Published on Jun 26, 2022 03:54 PM IST
Copy Link
ByGurjant Pannu

Kindness is one of the biggest virtues that anyone can have. It is heart-warming to see videos of people being selfless and showing gratitude towards others. In one such heartfelt gesture, a group of students expressed solidarity with their classmate who had been out of school for a few days after his mother passed away suddenly.

The video was posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement 20 hours ago. It has received more than 1.2 million views so far. It is explained in the caption of the video that the boy lost his mother who passed away suddenly. In the video, his classmates gather around him and embrace him on his return to school. One of his female classmates is also seen weeping while sitting on a chair in the front row.

“This student had been out of school for a few days after his mother suddenly passed away. Upon his return, his entire class gets up to embrace him in a loving show of support and solidarity,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video also prompted netizens to post various comments with people empathising with the boy and praising the thoughtful gesture of his classmates.

“Love the support by his classmates, just awesome‼️” commented an Instagram user. “Tears immediately… the world needs more of this beautiful compassion for everyone,” wrote another. “The power of nonverbal communication is incredible! No words- just wrapped in arms…connecting! I am moved!” said a third. “The world needs more kindness,” posted another individual.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out