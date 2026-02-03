'Clinton, Obama, Trump ate by hand here': Delhi restaurant's reply to founder's cutlery request divides internet
Jasveer Singh, the founder of Knot Dating, recalled how a request for cutlery at the iconic Bukhara led to an unexpected response from the restaurant manager.
A founder’s casual dining experience in Delhi has triggered a discussion online on food traditions, personal comfort and restaurant etiquette. Taking to X, Jasveer Singh, the founder of Knot Dating, recalled how a request for cutlery at the iconic Bukhara led to an unexpected response from the restaurant manager.
According to Singh, when he asked for cutlery, the manager politely told him that only spoons were allowed. He then added that former US presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Donald Trump had all eaten there using their hands.
“The rest is up to you,” Singh quoted the manager as saying, joking that the unspoken message seemed to be, “Tum kya America se aaye ho?” He added that “reverse pressure works better.”
Singh wrote, “Asked for cutlery at Bukhara. Manager said sir spoon is allowed here - Then casually added Clinton, Obama, Trump ate by hand here. Rest is up to you. In his head, tum kya America se aaye ho! Reverse pressure works better.”
(Also Read: Delhi restaurant accuses Zomato of 'manipulation', company responds)
Social media reactions
The post quickly went viral, drawing a wave of reactions from social media users.
Several users supported the restaurant’s approach, arguing that some foods are best enjoyed by hand. “You can’t eat naan with a spoon, just like you can’t eat a burger with one. It’s just common sense,” one comment read.
Another user described the practice as part of the experience, noting that many international visitors willingly embrace it. “It is standard. They would like you to taste the food with hand. And a lot of visitors from abroad do that. It is an experience. At both Bukhara and Peshawri,” the comment said.
Others, however, felt restaurants should avoid dictating how diners eat. One user wrote, “It’s ok. I think restaurants don’t need to be so Nazi about imposing how diners eat. Imagine going to China, Korea or Japan and restaurants refusing Indians spoons and fork and imposing chopsticks.”
Meanwhile, some users said the tradition enhances the restaurant’s charm. “Every time they say that sir we have a tradition to eat with hands in Bukhara. It gives me goosebumps. Apart from food, that’s one of the reasons to love Bukhara,” another comment read.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at HindustanTimes.com. She covers viral news, social media trends and the internet’s most talked about moments.