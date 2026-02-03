'Clinton, Obama, Trump ate by hand here': Delhi restaurant's reply to founder's cutlery request divides internet

A founder’s casual dining experience in Delhi has triggered a discussion online on food traditions, personal comfort and restaurant etiquette. Taking to X, Jasveer Singh, the founder of Knot Dating, recalled how a request for cutlery at the iconic Bukhara led to an unexpected response from the restaurant manager. The post quickly went viral, drawing a wave of reactions from social media users. (X/@jasveer10)

According to Singh, when he asked for cutlery, the manager politely told him that only spoons were allowed. He then added that former US presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Donald Trump had all eaten there using their hands.

“The rest is up to you,” Singh quoted the manager as saying, joking that the unspoken message seemed to be, “Tum kya America se aaye ho?” He added that “reverse pressure works better.”

Singh wrote, “Asked for cutlery at Bukhara. Manager said sir spoon is allowed here - Then casually added Clinton, Obama, Trump ate by hand here. Rest is up to you. In his head, tum kya America se aaye ho! Reverse pressure works better.”