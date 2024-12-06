Radhika Merchant chats with Amruta Fadnavis at Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ oath-taking ceremony

Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on December 5 for the third time. The ceremony at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan was attended by politicians, business tycoons, sports stars, and A-list celebrities from Bollywood. Several visuals from the event took over social media, including one where Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest daughter-in-law, Radhika Marchent, was seen chatting with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ wife, Amruta Fadnavis. Radhika Merchant met Amruta Fadnavis at CM Devendra Fadnavis’ oath-taking ceremony on December 5. (File Photo)

Instagram user and photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video showing them conversing while portraying big smiles.

Radhika Marchent was seen wearing a beautiful pastel-shade salwar with her hair tied in a pony. Amruta Fadnavis portrayed a gorgeous yellow saree.

In the video, Marchent mostly had her back towards the camera, while Amruta Fadnavis was seen saying something to her while nodding her head.

Who else from the Ambani family attended the event?

Radhika Marchent accompanied her husband, Anant Ambani, and father-in-law, industrialist Mukesh Ambani, to the event. The Ambani family laughed and chatted with several guests before the ceremony.

Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister in the presence of PM Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders like JP Nadda and Nitin Gadkari. After Mahayuti’s landslide victory in Assembly Elections 2024, Fadnavis assumed the charge on Thursday after intense negotiations. The BJP-led alliance Mahayuti includes Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Shinde and Pawar also took their oath as Deputy CMs of Maharashtra.

Over 42,000 attendees were present at the swearing-in ceremony. Besides the high-profile guests, including PM Modi, several union leaders, CMs and deputy CMs of various states, 40,000 BJP supporters attended the event. Arrangements were made to accommodate the supporters, and a separate seating area was arranged for 2,000 VVIPs. More than 4,000 police personnel were deployed for the event.