Cobbler feeds birds sitting beside his shop, video wins over internet. Watch

A clip of a cobbler who sits in his makeshift shop is gaining a lot of traction on social media, and the reason will become evident to you the moment you watch it. The viral video shows a cobbler feeding numerous birds beside his shop at the corner of the road. The heartwarming gesture has attracted millions of eyeballs, and netizens couldn't stop praising the man.

The video was shared on Instagram by Md Ummar Hussain, who regularly posts heartwarming content for his four lakh dedicated followers on the meta-owned platform. His Insta bio describes him as a video creator. The video that teaches viewers a million-dollar lesson shows the cobbler taking out a massive packet of seeds or grains, opening it and keeping it in front of his shop to feed the birds. And it appears that the man feeds birds regularly as they were gathered near his shop even before he starts feeding them.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was shared on August 15 and has since received more than 2.2 million views. It has also received over a lakh likes and several comments from people who hailed the cobbler for his kind gesture. Many also posted emoticons to express their thoughts.

"How can someone be so rich?" posted an individual with a smiling face with a heart emoticon. "He is really richest man from heart," wrote another. A third commented, "Very good job." "So beautiful," expressed a fourth.