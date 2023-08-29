College student’s dance to Sheila Ki Jawani sets stage on fire. Watch

A dance video of a college student tapping her feet to Sheila Ki Jawani from the 2010 film Tees Maar Khan has grabbed the attention of thousands. Many people loved her energetic performance. Snapshot of the woman dancing to the song Sheila Ki Jawani.(Instagram/@Adheena Sudheesh)

The video opens to show a woman dressed in a white-coloured long skirt and red top. Several students around her are also dressed in ethnic attire. As the song Sheila Ki Jawani plays, she gives a power-packed performance to it. As she dances, onlookers cheer her on and applaud her moves. (Also Read: South Korean boy band dances to SRK's Koi Mil Gaya. Watch)

Watch the video of the woman dancing to the song Sheila Ki Jawani here:

This post was shared six days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 5.1 million times. The post has also garnered several likes and comments. (Also Read: Kili Paul and Neema Paul dance to Tamannah Bhatia, Rajinikanth’s Kaavaalaa)

Check out what people are saying about this performance here:

An individual wrote, “Those moves," and added a heart eyes emoji in front of it. Another said, "You are on fire!" "You killed it, dude," posted a third. A fourth expressed, "Amazing energy level." A fifth commented, "Such amazing energy."

Several others have reacted to the video using heart and clapping hands emoji. What are your thoughts on this dance performance?