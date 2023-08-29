South Korean boy band dances to SRK's Koi Mil Gaya. Watch

South Korean boy band Great Guys has taken social media by storm with their incredible dance to the song Koi Mil Gaya. This song is from the 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Since the video of their performance was shared, many commented that they loved their dance moves. Picture of the South Korean boy band dancing to the song Koi Mil Gaya.(Instagram/@GreatGuysofficial)

The video opens to show the men from the band standing symmetrically. As the song Koi Mil Gaya plays, they all dance in a coordinated manner. Each of their steps matches the beats of the song. (Also Read: South Korean boy band dances to SRK, Deepika Padukone’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan)

Watch the video of Great Guys dancing to Koi Mil Gaya here:

This post was shared on August 18. Since being shared on Instagram, it has garnered more than 2.5 million views. Many even liked and flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reaction to the dance video.

Check out what people are saying about this dance to Koi Mil Gaya by a South Korean boy band:

An individual wrote, "The purple pants guy is so happy looks like he specifically made them dance on it." A second commented, "OMG, this is so cute!" A third added, "This made my day!" (Also Read: South Korean artists dance to Oo Antava, Kaavaalaa mashup)

A fourth posted, "Your steps are so beautiful, matching with the song." "Wow, you guys did so well," expressed a fifth. A sixth said, "This is seriously amazing."

Several others have reacted to the video using heart and clapping hands emojis. What are your thoughts on this performance by Great Guys?