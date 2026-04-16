‘Come to Bengaluru for 6 months’: Woman shares how city turns you into a ‘Bangalorean’

A woman from Bengaluru has sparked a conversation online after sharing a lighthearted take on how living in the city can change people’s habits and mindset. The woman, identified as Syed Afreenz, posted a video describing how newcomers gradually adapt to the unique culture of India’s tech capital.

A Bengaluru woman described life changes in the city.(Instagram/zindgeonrecord)

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In the clip, she says, “Guys, try coming to Bangalore for six months, you’ll completely turn into a Bangalorean. Like behaving normally in traffic, calling everyone ‘bro’, feeling that a ₹300 coffee is totally normal, and saying ‘wow, what amazing weather’ in the rain.”

Her observations reflect common experiences associated with the city, from its infamous traffic to its café culture and unpredictable weather. The video also captures how language and social behaviour evolve for those who spend time in Bengaluru.

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‘Bangalore will embrace you wholeheartedly’

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{{^usCountry}} Encouraging others to explore the city, Afreenz adds, “If you’re also planning to move to Bangalore, welcome to the Bangalore gang. Bangalore will embrace you wholeheartedly. Share this reel with someone who is thinking of moving to Bangalore.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Encouraging others to explore the city, Afreenz adds, “If you’re also planning to move to Bangalore, welcome to the Bangalore gang. Bangalore will embrace you wholeheartedly. Share this reel with someone who is thinking of moving to Bangalore.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The clip was shared with a caption that reads, “Bangalore is my love, it will welcome you with open arms. Just come once and see for yourself.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip was shared with a caption that reads, “Bangalore is my love, it will welcome you with open arms. Just come once and see for yourself.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

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(Also read: ‘I spend ₹18,000 a month’: Bengaluru woman explains why saving in your 20s is underrated)

Users react to relatable take

The clip has garnered several reactions, with users sharing their own experiences in the comments section. One user wrote, “So true, the ‘bro’ culture is real.” Another said, “ ₹300 coffee feeling normal is painfully accurate.” A third commented, “Traffic patience level automatically increases here.” One user added, “The weather part is the best thing about Bangalore.” Another wrote, “Moved here for work, now I can’t imagine leaving.” Yet another said, “This is exactly how Bengaluru changes you without you realising it.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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